Dundee City Council performs U-turn over ‘horrible’ 20mph sign painted on cobbles

Dundee City Council have been forced into a U-turn over a controversial 20mph sign on historic cobbles in the West End.

A public outcry last week over the controversial sign on the roadway on Strawberry Bank has prompted the council to agree to remove it.

Local residents described the sign on the road, placed as part of the temporary Spaces for People scheme, as “vandalism”.

The news has been welcomed by two councillors for the West End.

West End Councillor Richard McCready today said he was pleased with the U-turn.

© DC Thomson

He said: “I am pleased to say that Dundee City Council and Tayside Contracts have decided that the 20mph signage on the cobbles at Strawberry Bank is not needed.

“I welcome this U-turn. This is a common sense approach and will be welcomed by local people.

“I hope that the 20mph trial scheme in the West End is successful and I hope that before too long the council is able to make these changes permanent.”

Councillor Fraser Macpherson said he had received a flood of complaints from residents.

He said: “As I have previously said, the large white ’roundel’ lining in iconic Strawberry Bank had rather made people see red as it is such a lovely lane, so I am grateful for the agreement to remove it.”

© DC Thomson

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “With regard to the road marking, I can confirm that this will be removed.

“A balance was sought between achieving a consistency in marking arrangements while being sympathetic to the setting. In the case of Strawberry Bank, a single marking at the entry was selected rather than repeater markings over the length of the street.”

He added: “The removal process may leave some white residue which we shall seek to minimise. Depending on the extent we may require secondary visits to further cleanse or mask the area.”