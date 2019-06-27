City council ‘short of 28 traffic wardens’ to monitor parking at Dundee schools

Dundee City Council is almost 30 parking attendants short of being able to effectively police the roads outside its schools, a Holyrood committee has heard.

The rural economy and connectivity committee was told the local authority is 28 wardens short of being able to monitor the streets properly.

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Bill Bowman has suggested the council step up efforts to discourage thoughtless parents from parking up outside schools in the mornings and afternoons – but it will not commit to extra patrols.

Mr Bowman said: “I have seen very high-visibility officers standing on zig-zag lines outside gates. It works.

“The threat of repercussions for irresponsible parking may be enough to cause some drivers to think again.”

A council spokesman said: “Each of our schools has a Safer Route map which highlights parking zones that help cut congestion.

“And there are also other alternatives, such as parking further away and encouraging children to walk the rest of the way, if you have to bring your car.

“The city council works with a range of partners, including Police Scotland, to monitor the situation.

“The safety of pupils is paramount.”