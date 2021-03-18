Improvements for cyclists on key commuter links in the West End of Dundee have been revealed by the city council.

As part of the Scottish Government’s Spaces for People programme, Dundee City Council has designed almost 3km of ‘pop-up’ cycle lanes in Perth Road and Ninewells Avenue.

Mark Flynn, convener of the council’s city development committee, said: “Where the carriageway width and other factors like schools and bus stops have allowed it we are proposing 1.5m wide fully segregated cycling lanes.

“On the stretches where that’s not possible, one metre wide advisory lanes are planned. These will be marked by a broken white line which provides a visual warning for vehicles that cyclists are likely to be present.

“These cycle lanes are a pragmatic and sensible compromise for all road users while still encouraging safe active travel during the Covid period.

“Physical improvements like these motivate more people to get out and use cleaner, greener and healthier ways of making essential journeys, not just in the current circumstances but also in the future.”

The proposed new lanes will be on Ninewells Avenue northbound, where they will be segregated by bollards and cycle lane separators, southbound on Ninewells Avenue footpath which will be widened from 2m to 4m by removing the grass verge and vegetation, and in Perth Road west of Harris Academy as dedicated cycle lanes where the width of the road allows.

Funded by the Scottish Government and managed by Sustrans Scotland, Spaces for People is a temporary infrastructure programme in Scotland offering funding and support to make it safer for people who choose to walk, cycle or wheel for permitted journeys and exercise, while physical distancing is in place during Covid-19 and as the country transitions out of lockdown.