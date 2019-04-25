City charity seeks brave volunteers to abseil from Dundee University’s Tower Building

Dundee’s Marie Curie Fundraising Group is seeking brave volunteers to tackle its annual abseil fundraiser as it moves into its ninth year.

On June 2, daredevils will go “over the top” of Dundee University’s Tower Building, abseiling 140ft down the side to raise money for the cancer support charity.

Two people can abseil side-by-side down the building – so pals are encouraged to sign up and tackle the challenge together.

Over the last eight years, the fundraiser has generated more than £100,000 for Marie Curie Scotland, helping to pay for more than 5,000 hours of nursing care for those who are terminally ill and support for their families.

There are 19 specialist nurses based in the local area, working all hours of the day to care for those at the end of their lives.

Catherine Lawson, chairwoman of the fundraising group, said: “This is the ninth year we’ve organised the abseil and we’re really keen to get as many people signed up as possible.”

To sign up for the challenge, contact Hazel Mitchell on 01382 736627, email nutella11.hm@gmail.com or visit the Dundee Marie Curie Fundraising Group page on Facebook.