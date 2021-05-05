City centre community Covid testing location to be moved from Saturday

The community Covid-19 testing site in Dundee’s City Square will be moving locations this weekend.

From Saturday May 10, the mobile testing facility will be moved to East Whale Lane, outside of Olympia’s multi-storey car park.

Those who have booked a test for Saturday are to be notified of the change, and residents without bookings are still encouraged to visit the centre for a test.

The tests are recommended for those who are asymptomatic, with results giving the NHS a better idea of how many people in the community have Covid.

