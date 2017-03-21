A Perth entrepreneur is calling on the local council to provide more help to struggling independent businesses after announcing he is to close his city centre shop.

Gordon Meikle, 34, has run pram shop Baby Bears in St John Street for seven years but feels the council should “think outside the box”.

The businessman said increasing use of the internet and multiplying costs have played a big factor in his decision to shut.

Mr Meikle said: “The council needs to realise the number of empty shops in Perth High Street and start thinking outside the box.”

A council spokesperson said: “The heyday of High Street shopping is no more, as the online market offers 24-hour shopping from home.

“That is why we along with partners in Perth Traders’ Association, Perth City Development Board — and everyone involved in delivering the Perth City Plan — are committed to looking at ways to encourage people to come into the city.”