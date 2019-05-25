City centre bar applies for outdoor drinking area in Dundee

St Andrews Brewing Company based on Shore Terrace has lodged an application with Dundee City Council licensing board.

The company, which opened its Dundee venue earlier this year, has applied for a licence to allow outdoor drinking facilities.

Any objections to the plans have to be made by Monday.

The unit is the fourth that the company operates. It already has one in St Andrews and two in Edinburgh. It opened its first bar in 2013.

Broughty Ferry tapas restaurant Sol Y Sombra on Gray Street has also applied for a variation to allow the sale of alcohol until 1am seven days a week.

The date for any objections to be lodged is also Monday.

The tapas bar opened in 2011.

The applications will be discussed at the Dundee City licensing board meeting on Thursday June 13.