Busker Fast Eddie banned from entering city street while awaiting trial for breaching the peace

A busker has been banned from entering a city centre street while awaiting trial for breaching the peace.

Edward Lafferty, 59, is accused of breaching the terms of his antisocial behaviour order by committing the offences on High Street.

Prosecutors allege Lafferty – known as “Fast Eddie” – conducted himself in a disorderly manner on October 25 by shouting, swearing and placing other people in a state of fear and alarm.

Lafferty, of Kinghorne Place, allegedly also shouted and caused fear and alarm on the same street three days later.

Court papers allege he was also subject to bail from Dundee Sheriff Court at the time of the offences.

Lafferty appeared from custody and his solicitor Jim Caird tendered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahony fixed a trial for May and released Lafferty on bail.

This was with a special condition not to enter High Street.