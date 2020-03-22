City bus drivers in no-win situation as they choose between job losses or slash in wages

City bus drivers they have been faced with a harsh choice during the current coronavirus crisis.

Union bosses in Dundee have revealed that drivers working for Xplore have been told that they will have have to accept a cut in the number of jobs or take a heft slash to their wages.

Helen Meldrum, GMB Scotland coordinator based in Dundee said: “Xplore Dundee have given staff the option of 60-70% job cuts or a 20% pay cut.

” I think that’s completely premature as they could be offering lots of services to the Scottish Government or the councils locally, such as ferrying the children of key workers to schools, key workers to their workplaces etc. ”

Bob McGregor, of Unite the Union, confirmed that Xplore had told their members who worked at Xplore that there were to be job cuts.

He said: “Xplore have been talking with Unite and we have been negotiating terms for our drivers.”

Christine McGlasson, managing director of Xplore said: “In the face of falling passenger numbers and drastically reduced schedules, we are forced to make some difficult decisions in order to preserve the jobs and livelihoods of our employees.

“As part of CPT Scotland we’re also appealing to the Scottish Government to take action to help our industry survive the impact of this crisis.”

A spokesman for Xplore said: “Due to the decision to close city schools and stop face-to-face teaching at the college and universities, we are temporarily reducing service provision to public holiday levels.

“From Monday March 23 our core services will operate to the public holiday timetables which were in effect over the Christmas period. Services 4 and 23 will be temporarily suspended but we are in discussions with Dundee City Council to explore alternative options in the meantime.”

She added: “These changes aim to maintain journeys during the morning peak but with fewer buses during the day when we expect demand to be much less than usual. We are working hard to maintain vital links to locations such as Ninewells Hospital – particularly for frontline NHS staff who need to get to and from work at this unprecedented time.”

Meanwhile, Stagecoach employees have been left fearing for their future and have claimed they have been told to use up their holidays from today.

Conductors working on the number 73 service, which runs from Arbroath bus station to Ninewells Hospital, have been informed that they should take their entitled two weeks leave earlier than expected, meaning any holidays planned for later in the year will not be paid.

Acrelative of one employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said:”He is of the opinion this is “enforced leave'” and will last longer than two weeks given the uncertainty of what might come next.

“He has a feeling that after this two week holiday period the conductors will no longer have a job to go back to.”

The relative also claimed conductors have only been informed of the decision verbally and are still awaiting a written confirmation of the their current position within the company.

They added: “He is disappointed that this big decision has not been formalised in writing for all the conductors and there has been no other information about the future of their position at stagecoach.

“They were told verbally just to wait and see what happens after this two week period and there could be the potential for staff being laid off.”

Conductors are not the only staff members that have been impacted by this decision however, and it is understood that bus drivers have also been asked to take their leave early – but it will not be enforced as things stand.

The relative added: “Stagecoach have given the drivers the choice to either take two weeks holiday now or keep working.

“However if they choose to keep working just now and not take the two weeks holiday, they are being asked to reduce their working week from five days to three days because of the reduced weekly timetables.

David Frenz, Operations Director for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “Due to the service changes taking place from Monday 23rd March, in particular the changes to service 73, we don’t require our conductors services in their current role for the time being.

“Once the revised timetables have bedded in, we will consider our next steps going forward. Therefore, on a short term basis, we have offered our conductors two weeks annual leave and all annual leave taken next year will be honoured and paid as per their contract.”