City bin men fear Covid-19 outbreak after colleagues test positive

Dundee’s bin men have raised fears of an outbreak after being asked to work despite colleagues testing positive for Covid-19.

Their concerns come as Dundee City Council confirmed it was aware of positive cases within the refuse collection service workforce.

However, the local authority has assured workers that correct steps are being followed to keep them safe from Covid-19.

Two workers told the Tele they now feared an outbreak among the department, which would risk them taking the virus home to their families.

Concerns that virus could spread

One refuse collector, who asked not to be named, said he found it shocking that most colleagues were being told to continue working under the circumstances.

He said: “We know that some staff have tested positive and yet we are still being told to go out on the lorries.

“I am really worried that I will already have been in contact with the virus because I know that some workers in the department have tested positive.

“I don’t want to take this home to my family. I am genuinely worried that this is going to spread through the whole department.”

Another refuse collector said: “Dundee City Council’s bin collections service have had to send home all supervisory staff due to an assistant manager turning up for work with Covid -19 symptoms and having contact with them.

“A further issue is that the supervisory staff would have had contact with the bin men but they are still working and have not been sent home.”

Unite shop steward for the refuse workers, George Barr, said: “We have been made aware that there has been at least one positive Covid-19 test among managers and that others have been forced to isolate as a result.

“However, at the moment refuse collectors are continuing to work.

“It is unlikely that any of them came into contact with those managers affected.”

He said: “We regularly undertake risk assessments and procedures are in place to protect drivers.

“We closely follow all health and safety guidance when we are doing our rounds in the bin lorries.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We are aware of cases and have been working closely with NHS Tayside.

“With the assistance of public health, we are ensuring that the appropriate measures are being taken.

“We communicated with all relevant employees directly about this.”