Charity stalwart named as Dundee Citizen of the Year for 2019

Dundee’s Citizen of the Year 2019 has been revealed.

Norma McGovern has been awarded the coveted title in recognition of the active role she plays in her community.

Her working life in nursing has spread into the charity work she undertakes.

Since retiring, she has been an active volunteer and board member of several organisations including The Brae Riding for the Disabled and HMS Unicorn and she is passionate about many causes.

As part of her time at The Brae, Norma trained to become a qualified fitter of riding hats, allowing her to advise people on the purchase of safety equipment.

She is also the director of the board of Women’s Aid in Dundee and has been involved with fundraising for it for many years.

Norma is also a trustee on the board of Seema’s Project which raises funds to build homes for the abandoned children of trafficked sex workers.

Speaking about her award, Norma said: “I’m overwhelmed by the whole thing. It’s just a huge honour because I feel quite seriously that everything I do is supported by other people, by other volunteers who do things as well.

“Dundee is full of people who are doing great volunteering. It’s a huge team effort. I’m just an ordinary person doing what I think is right for people.

“I was a senior nursing officer at PRI, I worked as ward sister at Ninewells and when I retired, I thought, I’ve got loads of skills, what’s the point of wasting them?”

Lord Provost Ian Borthwick hailed Norma’s exceptional character and said she was a worthy recipient of the title.

He said: “Norma stood out among this year’s nominations. She has given a life of service to supporting others. She is an inspiring individual and one who encourages, supports and motivates the local community.

“What clearly stood out was the range of activities she has been engaged in since her retirement and even before it.

“She tackles them with utmost vigour and I think she has a personality that attracts volunteers and others to her and gives them confidence. That, I think, is her main strength.”

Citizen of the Year is an annual award that recognises individuals who makes extraordinary contributions to the community.