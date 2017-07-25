The Chinese State Circus is coming to Dundee with its new production Dynasty.

The show has attracted a lot of attention in the past, focusing on pure and honest perfection in acrobatics, martial arts and Chinese culture.

It sees 30 world-class Chinese acrobats, aerial artistes, and jugglers interacting with the super-human physical skills and dexterity of the masters of martial arts – the legendary Shaolin Warriors.

The organisers say the latest production returns to the pure and honest perfection in acrobatics upon which the circus’s reputation is based, creating a show with no gimmicks, no fakes and no retakes.

The performances take place at Riverside Park between Tuesday August 1 and Sunday August 6.

Show times during the week are 2.30pm and 7pm; on Saturdays at 2pm, 4,45pm and 7.30pm; and Sundays at noon and 3pm.