Friday, November 13th 2020 Show Links
News / Dundee

Cinema plans dropped from Dundee city centre development scheme amid Covid-19 crisis

by Ross Logan
November 13, 2020, 1:06 pm Updated: November 13, 2020, 1:07 pm
The proposed site for the multiplex cinema, which has now been abandoned in the planning process.
The proposed site for the multiplex cinema, which has now been abandoned in the planning process.

Plans to build a multiplex cinema on a vacant site in Dundee city centre have been dropped – in light of the coronavirus epidemic

A Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) has been submitted to Dundee City Council for a plan to build offices, cafes/restaurants, retail and residential units on empty land at Greenmarket, behind Nethergate and next to Dundee Science Centre.

The site has long been earmarked for a new cinema, restaurant and hotel complex, although no formal planning application has ever been submitted.

A PAN is a formal procedure required for major development proposals which requires the developer to undertake a period of consultation with the local community prior to submitting a planning application.

Applicant Crucible (Dundee) Ltd is now preparing to hold an online consultation event in December to see the revised plans – which make no mention of a cinema.

Crucible’s parent company Crucible Alba had previously proposed building a £24million nine-screen cinema and a hotel and restaurant complex back in 2018.

But as the Tele reported in February this year – a month before the coronavirus pandemic struck the UK and threw the hospitality and leisure industries into chaos – the project had struggled to attract prospective clients amid an already challenging market for big restaurant chains.

Speaking to the Tele today, Michael Smart, Crucible Alba’s development director, said: “In light of recent circumstances things have changed quite a lot since we first made the application, and the planning application has changed with that.”

When asked if that meant Covid-19, he added: “Yes, so the cinema element of it has disappeared. It it part of the development process anyway though; things move on, and you adapt and change.”

He added that he was positive the rest of the development would go ahead as previously set out.