Churches across Dundee vow to continue helping communities during the coronavirus outbreak

Churches across Dundee are putting provisions in place to ensure they can continue serving communities during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Church of Scotland has taken steps to stop “gatherings for worship”, whilst the Catholic Church have also taken the “unprecedented” decision to stop public masses from taking place in Scotland starting from Thursday.

But church buildings will try to remain open and provisions are being made to allow members of the community to access help and support, as well as for worshippers to view services via online streaming.

Rev James Wilson, Presbytery Clerk of Dundee said: “We are extremely aware that the cancellation of church services is going to be very difficult for a lot of our members, particularly those who live alone.

“However, some churches may remain open for prayer and the presbytery is putting together a telephone tree which will allow us to keep tabs on one another and help us to look after the most vulnerable.

“The foodbank at Whitfield Church will continue to operate for those who need it, but rather than people coming inside as usual they will ring a doorbell and be met with the items they need.

“We’re also exploring using technology such as podcasts and Facebook live to provide access to worship during this difficult time. We’re looking at setting up Skype groups too and providing detailed instructions for those who haven’t used the technology before.”

In a statement, Bishops from the Catholic Church of Scotland added: “Churches will remain open for personal prayer and parish priests are asked to welcome individuals who seek consolation and encouragement from the Lord.

“We encourage you where possible to access the live streaming of Holy Mass from the many parishes in our diocese and country which have that facility.”