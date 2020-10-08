Church volunteer who knocked out pal who bit his finger while trying to eat a burger is ordered to be of good behaviour

A church volunteer who knocked out a pal who bit his finger while trying to chomp into a McDonald’s burger has been ordered to be of good behaviour.

Bruce Wilkinson was briefly knocked unconscious after being punched by friend Andrew Taylor, 50, in the Reform Street eatery.

The drunken pair had spent the night in several pubs in Dundee before the incident just before 2am.

A court heard Taylor had been trying to feed Mr Wilkinson some of the burger – bought with the last of their drinking money – but ended up having his finger bitten as a result.

Prosecutor Gavin Burton told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The complainer propped himself up against the counter.

“The accused tried to feed him part of the burger but the complainer actually bit one of the fingers of the accused.

“The accused took a step back before throwing a punch and knocking him to the floor where he was momentarily unconscious.”

Mr Wilkinson was taken to Ninewells Hospital as a precautionary measure due to his drunken state. He suffered redness and bruising to his face.

Taylor, of Pitalpin Court, admitted assaulting Mr Wilkinson by punching him on the head and causing him to fall to the ground on June 24 last year.

Sheriff John Rafferty further deferred sentence on Taylor until January for him to be of good behaviour.