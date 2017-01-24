A Dundee building that was home to a church more than 100 years ago is set to be transformed back into a place of worship.

St Roque’s Episcopal Church was built in Blackscroft in the 1900s.

The building, which later ended up as offices, is now set for a return to its origins after being taken over by a Nigerian Christian missionary group.

Derek Souter, director of Blackscroft Property Ltd, said he is excited to be part of the restoration of the former church because of its historical significance.

He added: “The guys have got a lot of great plans for the place. It is going to be great.

“I think it is really interesting that a site which was home to a church more than 100 years ago is going to be a church again.

“It has come full circle since it was built, which I think is fantastic.

“It has been offices and various other things over the years and now it is going to be renovated into a church again.

“While doing the preparatory works, internal features dating back to 1908 have been uncovered.

“The Reading Rooms was renovated from a library into a nightclub and cafe in a similar fashion. It was great to see the internals and the original windows in the place.

“There is a large circular window we are hoping to put back in because it is great.

“The lighting in the building will be brilliant once it goes back in.

“We are also going to restore the frontage to the building and make it more modern.”

Mr Souter said the church project will probably begin in the next three months.

However, the work to restore the circular window will take roughly a year to be completed.

Mr Souter said he believes the area is seeing a new lease of life while holding on to its historical roots.

He explained: “It has a historically prominent frontage.

“The area is also doing really well with the nearby retail park and leisure centre. There is also a hotel in the works — it is a great wee vista.”

The Church for World Mission Agency, which will be moving into the premises, was founded 200 years ago and is said to have included people like William Wilberforce, John Venn and John Newton.

It operates in 40 countries across the world, with agencies in Africa, Asia, South America, the Middle East, Europe and the UK.