Charity gig organised in memory of popular Dundee busker Kevin

A charity event is to be held in memory of city centre busker Kevin Hughes.

Recovery Jam will take place on Saturday at Church bar in Dundee.

The event will help raise funds for a headstone for Kevin, with some money also going towards the Reconnection Project, a charity working with people who are on the recovery journey from drug or alcohol addiction.

They also work alongside people with a background of post-traumatic stress disorder or imprisonment.

Mr Hughes’ body was discovered in a car park close to the city centre in April. He was well known and was often seen with his guitar or playing in local pubs.

Dougie Black, from Ginger Jesus Promotions and Management is organising the event.

Dougie said: “I grew up with Kevin, since we were young teenagers. I am really looking forward to a great night.”

He added the idea for the fundraiser had came from a friend.

On the night eight acts will perform – Root System, Balaclava Models, The Unromantics, Ruvellas, Stuart Purvey, Simon Donald, The Medinas and Kevin’s cousin, Melissa Hughes, who will open the night.

Reconnection Project was chosen as another beneficiary as Kevin was involved with them before he died.

Project manager Dave Dyson will be there on the night to chat to those attending about the work the charity does.

He said: “Kevin came to the project for a short while. He was interested in his music and we tried to facilitate that. We heard the news about him and that was quite sad.

“We’ll be having a couple of slots, one for myself and one for another guy, Ric, who knew Kevin.”

Information about the event on June 22, can be found on the Recovery Jam Facebook page.

The event starts at 6pm and tickets are available online which cost £5. They are also available from Grouchos and Assai records, who have waived their booking fee.