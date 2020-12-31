A beggar who terrified Boots staff after he turned up late to collect his methadone has been jailed.

Christopher Tennant shouted and swore at workers in the Overgate store on Monday after he showed up more than two hours late for an appointment, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

The repeat offender, 40, is now back behind bars after his solicitor admitted prison is the best place for him.

The court was told that Tennant was supposed to receive his prescription at noon but did not attend the shop until 2.20pm.

He saw red after being told he would have to wait until the following day for his methadone.

© Kris Miller

Fiscal depute Christine Allan said: “He was informed the hatch was closed and that he should return again the next day. He became aggressive, shouting and swearing at the witness.

“He tried to prevent other customers from entering the store, shouting that he was the next customer to be served.”

Ms Allan added: “The witnesses were frightened and threatened by the accused’s behaviour.

“Police were flagged down by security staff and they arrested the accused.”

Tennant, of Pitalpin Court, pleaded guilty to repeatedly shouting, swearing and adopting an aggressive demeanour on December 28 while subject to three bail orders.

Defence solicitor Mike Short said Tennant’s drug, alcohol and mental health issues had been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

‘This kind of behaviour is not acceptable’

“He is struggling with life in general,” Mr Short told Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC.

“He would normally spend most of his time begging but he can’t do that.

“I’ve explained to him that this kind of behaviour is not acceptable.

“He needs to go into (HMP) Perth and get the time to settle down. The problems he has are just too much.”

Sheriff Drummond sentenced Tennant to four months in prison.

To better understand how our court reporting works, click here to view our online guide.