Man given prison sentence after attacking biker and trying to bite cop

A prolific offender was given a prison sentence on his birthday for attacking a motorcyclist who collided with his friend.

Christopher Tennant, who turned 41 on Friday, also tried to bite a police officer’s hand after he was arrested.

Tennant flew into a rage after feeling he was being unfairly treated by officers.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told Tennant himself phoned the police after biker Sean Anderson crashed into a female friend of Tennant’s.

Tennant was jailed for four months in December after terrorising staff at Boots on Reform Street.

Further time was added to his sentence after a sheriff ruled he was not suitable for a community order following his release from prison.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton said the female, who was under the influence, walked into the middle of the road before being struck by Mr Anderson’s motorcycle.

He said: “She was not injured in any way and appeared apologetic towards the complainer.

“The accused walked over to the complainer who was still on the motorbike. He stood in front of him and placed the front wheel between his legs.

“He became aggressive and violent and grabbed him by the body and began to pull at him. The complainer was alarmed and shouted for help.”

Police attended and arrested Tennant who became abusive at police headquarters on West Bell Street.

© Kris Miller

He was warned for spitting on the floor and later claimed to have coronavirus. While being restrained by officers, Tennant attempted to bite PC Robert Milne on the finger.

Tennant, a prisoner at HMP Perth, previously pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Anderson while he was driving his motorbike on Cotton Road on May 17 last year.

He admitted standing in front of him and placing the front wheel of Mr Anderson’s bike between his legs, preventing him from moving, before seizing his body, pushing and pulling at him.

He then attacked PC Milne by attempting to bite him.

Defence solicitor Paul Parker-Smith said it was Tennant’s position that Mr Anderson was attempting to flee the scene.

He told Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC his client felt “hard done by” when officers allowed Mr Anderson to leave.

Mr Parker-Smith said: “He prevented him from leaving and it was actually Mr Tennant who contacted the police.

“He was still there and made no attempt to leave. He let his anger get the better of him.

“He said he had coronavirus as some kind of sick joke.

“I am told PC Milne was pointing his finger at Mr Tennant and he opened his mouth and tried to bite him.”

Sheriff Drummond ordered Tennant to serve 113 days in prison consecutive to his current sentence.

“The report says you are not suitable for a community disposal,” she said.

“I am not willing to wait until the end of February when you are liberated to get a supplementary report.

“It seems to me that not much will change in that four weeks.”

