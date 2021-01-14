Teen who kicked, bit and spat at NHS Tayside medics avoids jail due to ‘immaturity’

A teenager who kicked, bit and spat at medics during a hospital rampage has walked free because of his “immaturity.”

Christopher Simpson wreaked havoc in A&E at Perth Royal Infirmary after collapsing at home due to an 18th birthday cocaine and alcohol bender.

Sheriff Neil Bowie told him at Perth Sheriff Court yesterday: “This is rightly described as an appalling course of conduct.

“You should be, and I’m sure your family are, thoroughly ashamed of your behaviour. You were taken to hospital because of your own conduct.

“Nurses who were there to help you at the height of their busy working conditions were subjected to your disgraceful behaviour.

“It was not an isolated incident, because only two months later you had another outburst of anger in a pub and carried out an unprovoked assault on a man.”

‘This is your last chance’

He added: “The powers available to me are to send you to Polmont for up to three years. It is about time you matured and understand your behaviour has consequences for people.

“I am going to accede to your solicitor’s request, but only for the reason of your significant immaturity. This is your last chance not to go to Polmont for a considerable time.”

Fiscal depute Sean Maher told the court Simpson was “calm” when he first arrived at Perth Royal Infirmary but then kicked a member of staff on the shoulder as they tried to take his blood pressure.

When another staff member came to help, Simpson sat up and shouted: “Do you want a square go?”

Mr Maher said: “He then threw two punches in the direction of their head, resulting in the staff member’s glasses being knocked off and damaged.

“Three members of staff tried to restrain him and thereafter he started to spit. Attempts were made to place a face mask on him. He has then bitten a member of staff to the hand.”

‘I will slit all your throats’

As staff battled to bring Simpson under control, he shouted: “I will slit all your throats.”

Simpson, from Perth, admitted three charges of assault under the Emergency Workers Act, as well as acting in a threatening or abusive manner in the hospital on 30 May.

He also admitted punching a stranger on the nose in the city’s Bank Bar on 25 July after mistakenly believing he was being laughed at.

Mr Maher said: “He was laughing at a joke made by a friend when Mr Simpson began shouting at him.”

Simpson called his victim “an English c***” before punching him and bursting his nose.

‘A Jekyll and Hyde character’

Solicitor Billy Somerville, defending, said: “He is genuinely embarrassed, ashamed, feels bad and wishes it had never happened. He has no recollection whatsoever.

“When he takes drink, as well as misusing drugs, he becomes something different like a Jekyll and Hyde character.

“It does appear he had collapsed and was in need of treatment.”

Simpson was placed under supervision for two years and ordered to carry out 225 hours unpaid work.

He was also placed under a six-month curfew and ordered to attend the Right Track project for young offenders.

