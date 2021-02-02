Man took pictures of former partner as she picked children up from school

A man was taken into custody after his former partner caught him filming her as she picked her children up from school.

Christopher McGregor admitted following the woman as well as photographing and filming her on Friday.

The 30-year-old was subject to two bail orders when he committed the offence.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told the woman had seen McGregor, of Dunholm Road, in the Liff Road area at 2.50pm but was not concerned as he lived locally.

However, her attitude changed after seeing McGregor on Dickson Avenue a short time later.

Fiscal depute Carol Doherty said: “After collecting her children, she was driving along Dickson Avenue and saw the accused.

“He appeared to have his phone out as if he was filming and taking photographs.

“At around 4pm the same date, the complainer and a friend were in her car when she again saw the accused standing and filming her in Mallaig Avenue.”

McGregor pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of conduct which caused the woman fear and alarm by following her, loitering, taking photographs and filming her.

Defence solicitor Billy Rennie said his client suffers from mental health difficulties and had been struggling since the relationship ended in August.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC deferred sentence on McGregor until March for the case to call alongside other matters.

He was released on bail.

