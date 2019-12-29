Almost a dozen knives seized from Dundee Sheriff Court, figures show

Almost a dozen knives have been seized at Dundee Sheriff Court in the past year the Tele can reveal.

Figures obtained by freedom of information request show that between January until October 31 this year, there were 11 knives seized.

The figure is down from the 19 seized in 2018, and the 20 in 2017.

The statistics, from the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service, also showed that there were no drugs seized this year or last, while there were two confiscations of drugs from people at the court in 2017.

The number of bladed/pointed items that were seized is also on the decline. Only two items were confiscated this year compared to 10 in 2018 and 11 in 2017.

According to the figures there were no syringes or needles seized this year during January to the end of October, compared to the 26 in 2018 and the 20 in 2017.

No tools were found, however, in 2018, court staff removed items from people on six occasions and on seven occasions in 2017.

The service could not provide information of occasions where an individual may be found with more than one prohibited item.

Bill Bowman, North East region MSP, said: “Last year saw a five-year high in knife offences across Scotland.

“So I am surprised — but pleased — that blade possession inside the court is dropping.

“We rely on a small number of security staff and court officers to keep witnesses and the general public safe.

“Dundee court has a reputation for being very busy.

“Considering the extra workload staff have taken on in the last few years, I would expect more contraband to be seized.

“It may be that offenders are becoming smarter.

“I would implore the Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service to continue cracking down on all contraband found in Tayside courts.”

A spokesman for the courts service said: “Security teams use a variety of measures to protect against potentially dangerous items being introduced into court buildings.

“Busier courts, including Dundee, have a permanent security presence while others benefit from the presence of the mobile security team which attends on a rotational basis.

“Metal-detecting archways are situated at the entrance to courts and hand-held detecting wands are also used by security teams. The discovery of any weapon or potential weapon by staff is immediately reported to the police.

“Any item which is considered to be a potential risk to public safety could be confiscated on entering a court building.

“Many recorded confiscations are domestic items or work tools which people bring to court but are inappropriate to take into a courtroom.”