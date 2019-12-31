Number of babies in Tayside born addicted to drugs is on the decline

The number of babies born addicted to drugs in Tayside is on the decline.

The most recently-available statistics for 2019 show eight babies were born and treated for neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS).

The figure is just over half of what it was last year, at 15 babies diagnosed in 2018 and down over half than the 20 diagnosed in 2017.

The condition occurs when babies suffer withdrawal symptoms from exposure to narcotics, which can happen if mothers use drugs during their pregnancy.

Symptoms experienced by the babies can include tremors, sleep problems, seizures, dehydration and vomiting.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

In 2019 the substances involved with Nas were methadone, benzodiazepine, heroin, cannabis, suboxone, cocaine, SSIs, analgesia and pegabalin.

All apart from cocaine were involved the year before plus the addition of Valium.

In 2017, substances involved included methadone, heroin, cannabis, SSIs, analgesia and Valium.

Kathryn Baker Chief Executive of the Tayside Council on Alcohol said: “I think in Dundee there is a strong commitment across Health, Social Work and Third Sector to work together to improve the lives of vulnerable women, children a families.

© DC Thomson

“This involves challenging the perception that women who use illicit drugs, and alcohol, don’t care about their children or unborn babies.

“I’ve never met a parent (mum or dad) who doesn’t love their child and want to be a good parent but the issues people in our communities are facing are a complex interplay of poverty, social isolation, homelessness or poor/unstable housing, substance use, mental health, domestic violence and past traumatic experiences.

“I think we have all worked hard to break down some of the barriers women in Dundee face to enable them to come forward and access the help they need to overcome these challenges.

“Services such a New Beginnings have no doubt played their part by offering a one-stop shop to help women begin to tackle their substance use, housing, relationship and mental health issues to be healthier in pregnancy for themselves and their unborn babies and to create the safe, stable environment they aspire to for their child once born.”

NHS Tayside’s Associate Midwife Director Justine Craig said: “The neonatal team will be advised in advance that an infant with potential for neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) is due and once born baby will be closely monitored for signs of NAS.

“Mums to be who are identified as misusing substances or are on methadone replacement therapy follow a dedicated antenatal pathway in addition to their routine antenatal care to provide appropriate support through pregnancy.

“Some women receive additional support from a specialist midwife, working alongside teams and other agencies with the aim of producing the best outcome for mum and baby.

“Babies with withdrawal symptoms that require medication are admitted to the neonatal unit and will be treated to control the symptoms of NAS.

“Where appropriate, the mum and baby will be admitted together to transitional care area to receive continued support.

“However, many babies with mild symptoms respond well to supportive care such as comforting and will not necessarily need admission.”