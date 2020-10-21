Christmas window art trail displays to bring festive cheer to Dundee

A new Christmas window art trail is to be installed in Dundee city centre this festive period.

As many of the usual celebrations are having to be scaled back this year because of the coronavirus outbreak, the “Dundee Windows” project will see local artists designing festive displays inspired by Christmas trees across the city.

Once they have all been installed, it will form a trail across the city, which visitors and residents can follow to explore the city and bring some festive cheer.

It follows the success of a similar project his comes after an earlier project was dubbed a success, with six local artists and designers transforming six empty shop windows.

Councillor Mark Flynn, convener of city development, said: “Following on from the success of the Dundee Windows project, it’s great to see the project return for the festive period, in partnership with V&A Dundee and Unesco City of Design Dundee.

“Dundee is home to so many creative and gifted designers.

“I can’t wait to see what they come up with this time around.

© Steve MacDougall/DCTMedia

“I’m sure the bold and imaginative Christmas tree designs chosen will add to the festive cheer in the city centre and be a great contribution to a new city trail.”

Although the main inspiration for the displays is to be a Christmas tree, the windows must also celebrate the winter period as a whole.

Those interested in applying must live in the DD1-DD7 postcode areas or be a professional or recent graduate who is originally from Dundee, and should send their submission before midday on Friday, October 30.

Each artist will then get £2,000 to cover the cost of the materials and the installation of the window display.

The winners will be announced on November 4 and the art trail is due to go live on December 4.

Each window display will then be on show for the duration of the month, with the project due to end at the beginning of January.