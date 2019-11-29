Christmas tree festival to get under way in Dundee this weekend

A Christmas tree festival will get under way in Dundee this Sunday.

The festival will take place at the Wellgate, with more than 30 trees decorated by local businesses and charities.

The “Caring About Christmas” event from December 1–15, is a partnership between the City Centre Business Group DD-One and the Carers of Dundee with sponsorship by Tayside Forestry.

The festival is part of the wider Christmas celebrations in the city and at the end of the event the trees will be returned to the businesses and charities who can display them in their own premises.

The man behind the festival, Arnot Tippett, said: “We got the idea for a Christmas Tree Festival after visiting one by accident in North Wales last year.”