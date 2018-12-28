CHRISTMAS TRAGEDY: Police probe after man’s body found in Dundee flat

An investigation has been launched after a man was found dead inside a Dundee flat on Christmas Day.

The 38-year-old man’s body was discovered at a property on Blackness Road, in the West End, shortly after 1pm on December 25.

As many as eight police officers were called to the scene near to the junction with Rosefield Street.

A woman was also spotted being led away by police.

A spokesman for the force said the death was being treated as “unexplained”.

John Davis, 56, had been walking past the area at around 1.30pm while paramedics were also on the scene.

He said: “I was surprised to see what was going on.

“There was seven or eight officers out on the street. They appeared to be near a property close to the Post Office.

“I saw two police vehicles, one of them was parked slightly further down on the opposite side of the street. There was an ambulance in attendance as well.

“A woman was taken away by police. She wasn’t handcuffed or anything. Officers took her away into one of the vehicles.”

A motorist who had been passing the scene said police remained stationed outside the flat until at least 3pm.

Another resident, who declined to be named, said: “It isn’t uncommon to see the police here. It’s a busy area with a lot of properties.”

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland attended at an address in Blackness Road shortly after 1pm on December 25 in response to concerns being raised for a resident.

“After entry was gained, the body of a 38-year-old man was found within the property.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.”