Christmas toy appeal launched by local woman to help struggling Tayside families

A Tayside woman is running a Christmas toy appeal to help those who would otherwise have to go without.

Cheryl Fleming from Perth has set up a ‘Covid Christmas Toy Operation’ to help parents struggling to make ends meet due to the coronavirus outbreak get Christmas presents for their children.

After running a winter coat appeal last year, Cheryl said she felt it was important to make sure everyone has a good Christmas this year.

She said: “We are running an appeal for second hand toys and it has been bonkers already, it’s really taken off.

“It will all have to be done online this year because of coronavirus, but people can message me with what they have got to give away for free.

“We are looking for next-to-new toys that can be wrapped up for a child’s Christmas and once a picture of the toy is posted on our Facebook group, whoever comments on it can take it away for free.

“I’ve had a lot of messages from people saying they are going to have a clear out so we are going to have a lot of donations coming in soon.

“There is some amazing stuff, we are going to have two X Boxes going up soon because people have been so generous – what little boy or girl wouldn’t want that for their Christmas, even if it is second hand?

“I’ve already dropped off a doll’s house for a wee girl and that is going to be her main present this year.

“It is a beautiful wooden one and the woman was really grateful to get it.”

Cheryl, who works as a freelance makeup artist, said she hopes no one is too scared to get involved in the appeal, and adds she is also collecting money for local food banks at the same time.

She added: “I try and do something for charity every year because I can’t handle the thought of anyone going without.

“Last year when I did a warm coat appeal a lot of people came to see us to get a new coat but a lot didn’t because they were too shy and proud.

“I got so many messages from people afterwards saying they had been too scared to go along.

“I am also getting in touch with lots of different organisations and the food banks as well so they can tell people about the appeal as well.

“As well as the toy appeal I am also asking people to make a £1 donation to help buy selection boxes and chocolates for the food bank.

“If there is someone out there who is lonely and relying on the food bank it will be nice for them to get their own box of chocolates – at the food bank they give out tins and packets of food, but they don’t get any treats.”

Those interested in getting involved can donate and claim toys on the ‘Covid Christmas Toy Operation’ Facebook page.