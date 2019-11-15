Christmas toy appeal launched by local funeral directors

A local funeral director has launched an appeal to collect toys for disadvantaged children this Christmas.

Millar Family Funeral Directors has been carrying out the toy collection for more than 10 years.

The firm is looking for people to donate an unwrapped gift, suitable for either a boy or girl between three months and 16 years old.

All donations should be handed into the company’s office at 12 Graham Street by Thursday December 19.

Graham Millar said: “A huge part of Christmas is the exchanging of gifts with family and friends.

“However, for many families, the reality is far less idyllic.

“The rising cost of living has meant many families are struggling to provide heating and food, so the added pressure of Christmas can very quickly become overwhelming, but every child deserves to wake up on Christmas morning to at least one gift.”