Hundreds of children are to receive an extra Christmas present thanks to the generosity of people living in their own community.

Ginny Lawson and staff at the Brooksbank Centre in Pitairlie Road have spent the last few weeks collecting gifts to distribute to children in the Mid Craigie and Linlathen area.

They set up a special Santa post box so children could post their letters. Events have been held for the children to meet Santa but sadly the centre had to cancel the last one planned due to overwhelming demand.

Ginny said: “The events have been great and well attended and the children have loved seeing Santa and the Grinch.

“We have received over 400 messages and calls in the past few days about the last event due to have been held on Monday but given the huge demand, we decided we couldn’t go ahead.

“Coronavirus is still out there and transmission is invisible. Although our event was to have been outside we just felt with the high demand to see Santa that if over 400 families turned up it would just be too high a risk for our staff and the public.

“We were so sorry to disappoint, but we as a centre had to assess risk and with the projected numbers we had no other option but to cancel.”

However, Ginny said volunteers were ready to go out into the community to deliver gifts to about 340 children.

She said: “The demand has been massive and we are delighted that we have had the support to give out as many presents as possible.”

The centre’s money advice expert Fay Costello said: “We have found that many people using our services are worried about Christmas.

“Our centre is based in an area of Dundee that faces some of the highest levels of multi deprivation In Scotland. Coronavirus has sadly added to stress and inequalities, with limited opportunities for people to access group sessions in community centres and indoor facilities.

“Brooksbank has tried to combat the pressure on families by delivering presents to local children that have attended one of our contactless Christmas events and posted their letter to Santa.

“Our Money Advisers will also try and refer struggling clients on to Cash for Kids’ Mission Christmas and any other schemes that are helping families this Christmas.”