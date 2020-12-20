Requests for charity to provide Dundee kids with Christmas presents are at an all-time high, say organisers.

Those who run the Christmas Present Appeal, at Salvation Army church, say they have never been busier as they try to meet an ever-increasing need.

Majors Carole and Gordon Tucker and other members of the church are collecting gifts at drop-off points across Dundee, including supermarkets.

The presents will then be donated to children in the city who otherwise might have nothing.

Major Carole said: “This year we’ve received a greater number of requests for support than in previous years.

“The Christmas Present Appeal is there to ensure no child in Dundee goes without a gift on Christmas morning.

“Last year we gave gifts to families to ensure that each member of the family receives two or three new toys.

“We ask that the public continue to show their incredible generosity and support because it makes a huge difference to the lives of so many people.”

Carole advises those who wish to donate a gift to think about what their own child or a child they know would want in their stocking and donate it, unwrapped.

She added that the charity is also looking for gifts for homeless men and women which it supports in Dundee at its two homeless shelters – Strathmore Lodge, on Ward Road, and Burnside Mill, on Milne’s East Wynd.

They are particularly in need of essential items, including men’s socks and boxer shorts which can be given as presents.

Carole said: “Christmas is a difficult time for many residents of the Salvation Army’s lifehouses in Dundee.

“Relationship breakdowns and other issues often mean many residents do not see friends and families on Christmas Day.

“Salvation Army staff will ensure all residents have a gift bag full of presents, Christmas dinner and someone to talk to.”

