Thieves stole Christmas money from a child while the family slept.

Janine Bajek said she woke to find the cash — given as a present to her son — stolen along with alcohol and cigarettes.

The mother-of-two, of Invergowrie, had gone to bed when a “sneak thief” gained access through an unlocked door.

Janine, a former Harris Academy pupil, reckons she may well know the culprit who entered the house while she and her sons, Marcus, five, and one-year-old Jackson slept.

The 27-year-old said police inspected the property following the theft, which happened as the family slept through the New Year.

She added: “The living room light had remained on during the night so there is a possibility someone may have thought we were still up.

“The front door was closed but just prior to the bells, I had tried to get my cat Simba back in and had forgotten to lock the door.”

She said officers were unable to get any fingerprints as there was no “rummaging” for items, adding: “They have just grabbed the items which were on display so there wasn’t a lot they could go on.

“Where the cash was sitting, there were pictures of Marcus and it was his Christmas money, around £110, that was stolen.”

The call centre worker, who has only lived in the area for a year, launched an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

She explained: “We wanted to give someone the benefit of the doubt and allow them to come forward. No one has come forward as yet and I hope their guilt is eating away at them.

“Every time I walk around the living room area I imagine the person standing in the same spot.

“My kids sleep in the next room to where the items were taken.

“I am just thankful it wasn’t more serious.

“As a result of this we will be installing CCTV at the property.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are ongoing.”