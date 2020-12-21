Libraries, sports facilities and visitors attractions across Dundee are closing once again due to a strict festive coronavirus lockdown.

The city will join most of Scotland in entering the highest level of Covid-19 restrictions on December 26 for a period of three weeks in an attempt to prevent the spread of a new strain of the disease which has taken hold in England and Wales.

On Monday afternoon, Leisure and Culture Dundee announced all of its venues and facilities would close from Christmas Eve until at least January 18.

A Leisure and Culture Dundee statement reads: “Following the latest announcement from the Scottish Government to significantly tighten protections against Covid-19, mainland Scotland will be moving into level four from December 26 2020 for an initial three-week period.

A ‘difficult decision taken’

“As a result, the difficult decision has been taken to close all Leisure and Culture Dundee venues, activities and events temporarily from the planned closure on December 24 2020 until at least January 18 2021.

“This includes all Leisure and Sports facilities, indoors and outdoors, such as Caird Park Golf Course, RPC Dundee, and Camperdown Wildlife Centre.

“All Libraries will also close along with The McManus: Dundee’s Art Gallery & Museum.”

A full list of the sites being closed in Dundee can be found here.

It comes as Culture Perth and Kinross announced similar closures across wider Tayside.

On Saturday, the Scottish Government announced a travel ban is being put in place between Scotland and the rest of the UK, with Christmas plans to ease the country’s Covid restrictions reduced to one day, due to the spread of a new Covid-19 strain.

Scotland will enter a three-week period of “level four” lockdown measures, effective from one minute past midnight on Boxing Day. Island communities will enter tier three restrictions.

Schools will go “online-only” until at least January 18, but will remain open for the children of key workers and to vulnerable youngsters. Teachers will be required to return to work as normal.