Christmas lights switch-on dates revealed as festive season comes to Dundee early

Christmas is certainly coming early to Dundee with lights already in place.

Shoppers have noted the decorations being hoisted in the city’s Reform Street and others sprinkled around centre venues.

Santa will be making an early visit to Dundee on Friday, November 15 and joining forces with Lord Provost Ian Borthwick to carry out the official lights switch on.

The pair are to perform the honours at 6.45pm in City Square in front of hundreds of families.

A council spokesman said: “That will be the official lights switch-on and indicate the start of all the Christmas festivities.”

Elsewhere, Carnoustie Community Council revealed the town’s festive lights will be going up over the next two weekends and praised Santa’s little helpers for playing their part.

The organisation posted: “Please be aware that this Sunday and next our band of very helpful volunteers will be out on our high street helping put up our town’s Christmas lights for this year.

“We will be doing this from 8am until early afternoon.

“We chose Sundays as it’s lighter traffic.”

He added: “We will have two cherry pickers this year to try and get it done as quickly as possible to keep disruption to a minimal.

“Please respect our volunteers and if they ask drivers to slow down or stop, please do so.

“They are only doing it so our boys in the cherry pickers can move safely.

“We understand that it’s inconvenient to disrupt the traffic through our town centre, we will try our utmost to keep the traffic flowing. If you want, why not give us a wee inspirational toot as you drive past.”

Meanwhile, Perth’s Christmas Lights switch-on takes place on Saturday November 16 at the High Street.

A council spokesman said: “Watch the festive lights being switched on and enjoy live music, entertainment, reindeer, and a variety of street vendors selling food and drink.

“It’s going to be a fantastic occasion and the lights will be switched on at the stage by a host of stars and special guests, followed by an impressive fireworks display over the River Tay.

“The full programme and timings are still to come so we advise festive revellers to

keep checking local newspapers and websites for more

details.”