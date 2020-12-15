The Overgate Shopping Centre is keeping the Christmas spirit alive this year with a festive initiative to connect local children with new friends in twin city Alexandria in the US.

Overgate Air Mail has involved 76 pupils aged between six and 12 from Ancrum Road Primary School writing letters of Christmas cheer to new pen pals at Charles Barrett Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia.

Guided by teacher Kayleigh Anderson, the pupils have been busy writing their letters and documenting their experiences of the last 12 months to share with their new US pen pals, as well as how they plan to celebrate Christmas.

The campaign is part of Overgate’s Dundee’s 7 Cities initiative which aims to strengthen ties between Dundee and its twin cities across the world.

Once the pupils in Alexandria respond, a display of the letters will be created in Overgate for all to enjoy.

Metta Ramsay, retail marketing manager at the Overgate, said: “Overgate Air Mail is keeping the Christmas spirit alive and the centre is delighted to be helping to forge new friendships across the miles this Christmas with children at home and in Alexandria.

“The pen pal letters soon to be displayed in the centre are sure to make heart-warming reading and we extend special thanks to the pupils and teachers at Ancrum Road Primary in Dundee.”

To complete the campaign, three local winners from the school will be selected at random to each win a £30 Overgate gift card.