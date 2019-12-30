Christmas joy for Sue as bag of missing gifts left in Dundee’s Overgate is found

Overgate in Dundee is pleased to confirm that a bag of missing Christmas presents belonging to a customer have been found.

The bag contained last minute Christmas gifts for loved ones which local lady Sue Hogan had purchased within Overgate.

Unfortunately, the bag was mistakenly left by accident in one of the stores she had visited.

Now after a comprehensive review of the centre’s CCTV, along with Overgate’s Customer Service Team visiting several retailers throughout the centre, the bag has been found in Bodycare’s lost property.

Commenting, Malcolm Angus, Centre Manager of Overgate said: “We were sorry to hear about Sue’s missing bag of gifts especially so close to Christmas Day.

“The run up to Christmas can be an incredibly busy time for people.

“We are happy to be reuniting Sue with her purchases, which a review of the centre’s CCTV confirms had been left by accident in Bodycare.”