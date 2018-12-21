Christmas joy for Dundee parents as baby River who weighed 2lb at birth is finally home

Baby River Lochlann Kydd has given his delighted mum and dad the best gift ever after being allowed home in time for Christmas.

River weighed only 2lb when he was born, 14 weeks premature, at Ninewells Hospital in August.

Now he has grown to a healthy 8lb and is set to spend his first Christmas at home with mum Gemma and dad Barry.

Having spent all of his young life in hospital, Gemma and Barry were desperately hoping for a Christmas miracle to get their baby boy out of Ninewells in time for the big day.

Speaking at home in Broughty Ferry today Barry, 37, an audio visual engineer, said: “This is what we had been hoping and praying for – to have River home in time for Christmas.

“He really is our little Christmas miracle and we are absolutely delighted.

“This is the best news ever and Christmas will be fantastic.

“We are so grateful to everyone at Ninewells and everything they did for all of us.”

River was allowed home on December 10 and, while still needing oxygen, is settling in well to life at home.

He was born after mum Gemma, 32, a trainee veterinary nurse, developed a sore back at only 26 weeks.

And it turned out to be a shock when, just hours later, she was in labour.

Although very premature, River was healthy in the first few weeks after his birth.

However, he took a serious turn for the worse after four weeks and his parents were told to rush to Ninewells.

But he managed to recover from the scare. He stayed in hospital for a few more weeks following the emergency.

Barry is now looking forward to a first Christmas with his son at home after a rollercoaster start to life for River.

He said: “Gemma had been complaining of a sore back and on August 9 phoned me to say it had got really bad.

“I suggested that, to be on the safe side, she should get in touch with the hospital.

“She went in about 4pm that day and by 9pm River was born.

“When we got the call when he was four weeks old to go to hospital, it was a very emotional and worrying time.

“Fortunately he pulled through and continued to grow and get stronger.

“Now, to be able to have him at home and be looking forward to Christmas as a family, is fantastic.”