‘Christmas in Stobswell is still shaping up to be special’ say organisers, despite Covid-19

Stobswell is the second area in Dundee to announce plans to hold as many normal Christmas events as possible this year.

Colin Clement of the Stobswell Forum said he was delighted to secure funding from Dundee City Council for this year’s celebrations.

And, while he warned that this year’s festive season would look different, one standout highlight of a Stobswell Christmas – the tree in the grounds of Morgan Academy – is going ahead.

“It’s not going to be the same as normal but we are trying to plan as many events as possible,” he said.

With funding in place for many Christmas-themed events, the local community has a chance later this week to have their say on what they would like to see.

Colin said: “The council has changed the way they organize the festive celebrations.

“So this year rather than supplying a tree at Morgan Academy they have asked community groups to apply for funding to the new Festive Fund and organize their own Festive Celebrations.

“We have been successful in our bid to secure funding and as a result there will still be a tree as normal at Morgan Academy, only this year we will be organising it ourselves rather than the council doing it for us.”

Colin said that the group has also teamed up with companies who would provide other Christmas fun, including a light show in the build-up to the big day.

He said the forum was also working to try to get a Christmas shop in Albert Street.

Colin said that members had previously consulted with the local community and everyone had indicated they still wanted to do as much at Christmas as possible.

He said: “There will be some things that can’t happen because of restrictions. Some of the public events we have held in previous years won’t be able to go ahead, but it is just going to be a different way of doing things.

“We also hope to have a few surprises for everyone to look forward to, so hopefully Christmas in Stobswell is still shaping up to be something special.”

Colin said that members of the public are invited to join an online meeting to discuss the Christmas plans on Zoom, on Thursday, between 3pm and 3.45pm.

You can join by clicking this link: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/79939738887