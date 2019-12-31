Video: Police dogs training session reveals how crucial the animals are to the force

Upon entering a Perthshire house used for police training, we see general purpose police dog Bo instantly lock onto recent human scent.

His handler Sergeant Rory Fairbairn shouts a challenge, announcing officer and dog presence, and instructs the three-year-old German Shepard to “find him” when no verbal response is heard.

Nose in the air and tail wagging we follow Bo though a corridor and straight over to police dog training instructor PC Ryan Galloway, who is posing as a vulnerable missing person.

Crouching at a window, PC Galloway is non-aggressive as Bo approaches and as a result Bo sits directly in front of him and repeatedly barks to alert Sgt Fairbairn of his find.

Bo is one of 17 dogs based at Balluniefield Police Station, Dundee, who responds to incidents within Tayside and across the county.

He and other German Shepherds at the unit are used for tracking and searching for people and property.

Sgt Fairbairn said: “The dog saves a huge amount of time because of its speed, it can cover so much ground.

“Its nose is developed over thousands of years and can pick up certain people, if we use the wind appropriately, miles away when it would take a huge team of police officers hours to walk through and do a line search of the area.

“The dog allows us to cut down the time and the resources we have to dedicate to searching in order to trace missing people or fugitives.”

General purpose dogs are also used in criminal cases to find fugitives or recently discarded items such as weapons, drugs or stolen items by detecting human scent.

PC Galloway’s GP dog, eight-year-old Nipper, who is also a firearms support dog, recently caught three suspected criminals on the run from a hotel who were hiding in the countryside.

PC Galloway said it took Nipper just 45 seconds to find the men in a rural location which would have taken officers on foot hours to search.

Another GP dog at the Balluniefield unit, five-year-old Dale, recently found a discarded dagger which gave police essential evidence linking a suspect to a crime scene.

PC Peter Gargan is dog handler for Dale, who won best overall dog and best tracking dog at the Met Office’s UK National Police Dog Trials in 2018.

PC Gargan said: “You know when they’ve locked onto something because the nose goes up in the air, like the old Bisto Gravy adverts if you remember them, and they walk directly following the scent.

“They can find people unconscious in dark woodland areas who might not otherwise be found and that’s when the dogs are really worth their weight – without them these people could succumb to the elements.”

As well as the GP dogs there are a variety of specialist dogs based at the unit, each with their own portfolio.

Sgt Fairbairn’s Springer Spaniel Jake, aged two, is an explosive search dog who searches locations prior to high profile events or VIP visits such as when the Queen visited Balmoral and when Boris Johnson went to Aberdeen.

PC Galloway’s Black Labrador Ollie, nine, is a victim recovery dog who can detect decomposing human flesh and is trained using decomposing pig meat.

Some of the unit’s other dogs are drug detection dogs, including PC Galloway’s 14-month-old Springer Spaniel Labrador cross, Stanley.

During training, Stanley was tasked with finding cannabis resin hidden under a piano lid and cocaine hidden inside a hairdryer.

The “slightly mad” Springer side of Stanley bounced around the room and on top of furniture for a few brief moments before he quickly locked onto a scent in the general area of where the drugs were planted.

Then his methodical Labrador side took over as he gently pawed a few boxes before detecting the cocaine – staring and “pointing” with his paw.

PC Galloway said: “We call this a passive indication. We don’t want the dog touching the drugs because it could contaminate the evidence and it’s dangerous for the dog.”

Stan was then given some well-deserved playtime with his tennis ball as a reward for his good work and the handlers went on to do further training in bite and hold exercises with passive and aggressive suspects.

PC Galloway added: “We don’t train the dogs to bite and take down, they are trained to bite and hold, gripping with their back teeth.

“It would be a last resort to issue a bite, we would always try to negotiate first.

“Each of the handlers are trained to assess the situation and they are all licensed to issue their dogs, the procedures around this use of force are no different to that of a baton, PAVA spray, Taser or firearms.”

He added the dog ranks above Taser because of the level of risk that could potentially be inflicted, so justification for use has to be higher.