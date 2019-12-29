Pupils warned to keep watch of possessions following thefts from Dundee schools

Thieves have made off with more than £700 worth of goods from Dundee schools this year.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request by the Telegraph revealed there were 15 thefts from the city schools.

Now pupils are being urged to avoid bringing valuable belongings to school and also mark their clothes with their names.

Figures provided by the council through a freedom of information request revealed the following primary schools had been targeted – Claypotts Castle, Craigiebarns, Longhaugh, Mill of Mains and Rosebank.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Meanwhile, the three secondary schools were Craigie High, Grove Academy and Morgan Academy.

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “Pupils are advised not to bring valuable items into schools and are encouraged to put their name on their clothes and belongings.

“If parents or families have any concerns, they can contact the school to discuss these directly.”

And Stewart Hunter, education convener, insisted schools take the problem very seriously.

He said: “Every single incident is investigated properly and the school takes appropriate action.

“Anything like that we take very seriously and I am sure the schools involved have done what they can.

“However, it is concerning that this goes on in schools and we will make every effort to get the items back for the pupils involved and ensure the police are involved if necessary.

“I would always encourage parents to contact the schools directly about this because head teachers will want to be involved and speak to mums and dads. We don’t condone this in any way.”

Councillor Hunter added: “I have not heard of any problems with staff losing items at work and that is probably because any stuff they have will be kept in the staff room where only they have access.”

One Dundee parent, who declined to be named, said he was shocked at the number of items going missing, but not surprised.

He said: “When you send your kids to school you expect them to be safe and you also expect them to be able to bring back their clothes and possessions in one piece.

“I have heard of some parents going to the school after their kid has forgotten to bring back a jacket or blazer and found out that it has been lifted from the lost property cupboard. That was shocking to me.

“So I am not surprised that things go missing and I have always insisted on our boy having his name written in the label. We even used to do it with his jumpers as well as some other stuff.”