Dundee City Council makes £2.2 million in profit from parking fees and fines

Dundee City Council generated more than £2.2 million in profit from the operation of car parks and the payment of parking fines last year, new figures show.

Data provided to the Tele under freedom of information laws shows the council reported upwards of £5m of income from parking fees, season tickets and penalty charge notices (PCNs) in 2018/19.

It spent £2.8m on staffing and maintaining those car parks in that same period – leaving £2.2m of pure profit.

However, only a fraction of that income is ring-fenced for future spending on transport schemes, with the rest filtered into the council’s coffers for spending elsewhere.

Motoring groups have called for more of the cash to be ringfenced for road maintenance – but the council says it invests the right amount as is.

Philip Gomm of the RAC Foundation said: “On the face of it, Dundee is doing a decent job in keeping the streets up to scratch, but one in ten residents is still dissatisfied with the state of the roads and pavements.

“To put a smile on everyone’s face we would urge the council to use all the money it makes from motorists to mend and maintain what are the vital arteries that keep the city moving.”

The figures provided to the Tele show the council made £3.3m last year from off-street car parks, including multi-storey facilities. Around three-quarters of this income came from day-to-day tickets, with the rest coming from season tickets.

Around £941,000 of income was generated through on-street parking, including residential permits, and another £837,000 was brought in from PCNs.

Just over £1.8m was then spent on off-street car parks and another £1m spent on on-street parking.

The costs were divided between staff costs – including car park workers and parking wardens – the supply of services such as payment processing and the JustPark parking app and maintenance of car parking facilities.

The council said the £3.3m of off-street parking revenue is diverted back into its general revenue fund, used for day-to-day spending across the city.

Only the £941,000 generated by on-street parking is earmarked for transport costs.

And while income from parking rose 8% between 2017/18 and 2018/19, the road maintenance is only due to rise by 2.9% between now and 2021.

Mark Flynn, depute convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee said locals were happy with the condition of local roads.

He stated: “The city’s award-winning road maintenance partnership is monitored and compared with national standards based on 77 key performance indicators.

“When compared with other Scottish cities Dundee had the lowest number of the most severe faults and a significantly lower number of claims and claims payments from damage to vehicles caused by carriageway defects.

“In addition the council’s most recent Annual Citizens survey indicated that 90% of residents were satisfied with roads, pavements and street lighting, which was a 13% increase on the previous year and 15% over the target of 75%.

“This would seem to suggest that the level of investment in Dundee’s road and pavement infrastructure is about right and that the decision we take to re-invest some of the income from off-street car parking into other council services is a sound one.”