Campaigners up calls for police to trial cycle safety op in Dundee

Local cyclists have renewed their calls for police to introduce a cycling safety operation in Dundee after new figures showed cars are more likely than bikes to be involved in incidents after running red lights.

Dundee Cycling Forum member Russell Pepper asked Police Scotland for details of incidents where red lights were ignored after Tayside’s top cop said officers should watch for cyclists doing so rather than tackling dangerous overtaking by motorists.

In response, police chiefs provided figures which showed cars have been involved in 90 crashes in Dundee after running red lights since 2009 – while cyclists were involved in just five.

Chief Superintendent Andrew Todd told councillors last month there was no evidence to justify rolling out Operation Close Pass – which targets drivers who pass cyclists at perilously close distances – in Dundee.

He said: “Targeting (cyclists) will have more benefit than targeting drivers that aren’t causing any accidents – such as those running red lights.”

However, Mr Pepper says the figures he received undermine the police head’s claims – and has called on the top cop to reconsider.

Police were unable to provide him with details of the number of close passes recorded as it is not a statutory offence, instead falling under the general category of careless or dangerous driving.

Passing a cyclist at an unsafe distance – assumed to be within about 1.5 metres – can earn drivers a £100 fine and three penalty points.

Mr Pepper said: “While they say there’s no evidence for (close passes happening) I know it happens every single day. It’s terrifying for less experienced cyclists, especially when it’s larger vehicles like lorries.

“Even if it’s reported it doesn’t go into the figures or treated as a contributing factor in a collision.

“The police should try it out to show they’ve got the right idea to make the roads safer for everyone. Until then we need to encourage people to be more considerate for everyone and made it more attractive to people as a mode of travel.”

In response to Mr Pepper’s findings, a Police Scotland spokeswoman said there was still “insufficient evidence to support claims that close passes of cyclists in Dundee result in incidents”.

She added: “Operation Close Pass is just one of many initiatives launched by Police Scotland to ensure the safety of road users and our focus remains on deploying tactics that are proportionate and justified.

“This feedback has been highlighted to the Tayside Road Safety Forum and we will continue to run and support initiatives to improve road safety for everyone.”