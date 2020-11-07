Wonderful Gift Ideas for Christmas

Here are just some cherry-picked gifts, all ideal stocking fillers for friends, family and loved ones.

Featuring a range of familiar, iconic names including The Broons, Beano and more, we begin with perfect gifts for fans of Auchenshoogle’s finest – Oor Wullie!

Oor Wullie Personalised Annual 2021

Ye dinnae need tae be called Wullie tae get your name on the front o’ an Oor Wullie Annual!

Treat yourself, a friend or a relative tae richt loads o’ laughs wi’ a grand personal touch! The very dab this Christmas!

The Broons & Oor Wullie Ultimate Pack

Oor Wullie has entertained readers of all ages for over an amazing eight decades!

This fantastic money-saving pack contains an Oor Wullie Annual, The Broons & Oor Wullie Gift Book, Broons Calendar and Oor Wullie Calendar 2021 – everything you need tae set yersel up for the year ahead!

The Broons & Oor Wullie Monopoly

Limited edition and exclusive to the DC Thomson Shop, tak’ yersels around Auchenshoogle, hame o’ Oor Wullie, an’ ower tae Auhentogle, whaur The Broons bide, in this special edition of Monopoly.

Rangers – In The Black & White Era

Lain in archives for decades, discover Rangers in the Black & White Era.

Featuring unseen and exclusive photography, discover Rangers in the Black & White Era. Featuring legends like George Young, Jim Baxter, Ally McCoist, Willie Woodburn and Davie Cooper, there has never been a Rangers book like this.

Jim McLean – Dundee United Legend

Celebrating Dundee United’s most successful manager, explore the legend of Jim McLean with the help of the people who know him.

A beautiful, hardback book containing stunning images and tributes from former players, rival managers and some celebrity fans, this is a must-have for any United fans and a tempting gift for football fans in general.

Celtic – In the Black & White Era

Bringing together a vast collection of fantastic photos of Celtic in the Black & White Era, including some rare gems, discover the history of one of Britain’s most followed teams from a brand-new perspective.

Showing great events including the famous Lisbon Lions European Cup triumph of 1967, Gil Scot Heron’s debut and so much more, this book contains scores of behind-the-scenes photos and images of Celtic heroes from the past as you have never seen them before!

Dark Blue Blood – Scottish Rugby In The Black & White Era

Travel back in time with a book capturing the fantastic old rugby atmosphere.

Dark Blue Blood shows what Scottish rugby looked like in the old days, a record of some fantastic memories from the game taking place decades ago.

Author, Steve Finan, covers the famous names but also highlights the game down the divisions and in all areas of the country.

There has never been a Scottish rugby book like it – anyone who followed the game in their youth, anyone who ever played the game, anyone who cares about real rugby will love this book.

Scottish Books Pack

Containing two excellent books covering Scotland, both from the award-winning team behind The Scots Magazine, these are essential additions to the library for anyone keen to explore Scotland’s long and fascinating past.

Featuring some of the great unsung heroes of Scotland’s past, A-Z of Great Scots brings tells the tale of interesting Scots from throughout history.

Did you know that people from Glasgow were originally called Glasgowensians?

Or that Walt Disney based the character of the Queen in Snow White on Lady Macbeth?

Discover some of the quirkiest and most fascinating facts with 500 Scottish Facts, set to equip your chosen recipient with top trivia on Scotland that will last a lifetime!

Outlander Country Pack

An unofficial guide to the inspiration, mythology and filming locations behind the hit US TV sensation, that has captured the imagination of fans around the globe, is accompanied by a calendar featuring some beautiful images of the country is a must for fans or the show or anyone with a passion for Scotland.

Beano Double Trouble & Christmas Special

Including both the Beano 2021 Annual and The Dandy 2021 Annual, our Christmas Special Pack also contains the Beano Christmas Special 2020 and a fabulous Dennis and Gnasher poster!

The Scots Magazine Calendar

Showcasing Scotland’s dramatic, stunning landscapes from Ayrshire to Argyll and beyond to the Cairngorms and scenic Highlands and Islands, The Scots Magazine Calendar makes a wonderful gift for anyone who loves Scotland.

André Rieu Christmas Down Under

Watch the great maestro, André Rieu, perform in one of his most festive concerts ever recorded.

This wonderful DVD captures the famous Dutch Maestro perform live in Sydney’s iconic Town Hall.

Across 28 tracks, including festive favourites ranging from O holy Night to Auld Lang Syne, André puts on a wonderful performance.

André Rieu – Christmas Around The World And Christmas I Love DVD Pack

Across a double bill of performances, join the celebrated Dutch violinist and composer, André Rieu, as he plays a selection of Christmas favourites and reflects on his treasured festive memories.

Peter Rabbit Christmas Soft Toy

The perfect keepsake for anyone who loves Christmas, this lovely gift isn’t just for the little ones but for grown-ups too!

Flopsy & Benjamin Bunny Under the Mistletoe Figurine

Wish someone Merry Christmas with this charming figurine making for the perfect festive keepsake.

Artwork taken from from original illustrations from the Beatrix Potter stories, this beautiful figurine brings famous characters to life just in time to take pride of place in your home this Christmas.

Winnie The Pooh Bamboo Dinner Set

Add a touch of classic fun to your child or grandchild’s dinner time with this beautiful Winnie The Pooh Bamboo Dinner Set, based on the famous works from A.A Milne and F.H Shepard.

This fresh, natural set includes a plate, bowl, cup and cutlery.

Beano Subscription

Gift a loved one with an amazing Beano Subscription set to give your chosen recipient a weekly helping of crazy comic fun!

Delivered straight to your door (free delivery in the UK), Beano is Britain’s favourite comic, celebrating its 81st birthday this year!

Christmas Tree Wine Glasses

Elegantly designed, featuring a classic Christmas Tree pattern first created in 1938, this wine glass set of 4 presented in a branded box makes the perfect, thoughtful gift for Christmas lovers!

Village On The Hill Jigsaw Puzzle

Designed by Barbara Behr, bringing a nostalgic charm to the festive celebrations, this 1000 piece puzzle depicts a charming Christmas setting as villagers come together to greet Santa Claus during his visit.

Luxury Overseas Scottish Hamper USA/Canada

Did you know you can send some of our gifts to loved ones overseas?

One to consider organising for loved ones across the pond, this Christmas hamper is packed full of luxurious festive treats.

Just some notable treats tucked away in the hamper include Mackays Apple & Fig Chutney, Gardiners Vanilla Fudge, Walkers Stem Ginger Biscuits and Weston Traditional Fruit Cake.

