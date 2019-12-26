Christmas dinner with a difference at Salvation Army in Dundee

The clatter of cutlery on plates is almost drowned out by the festive music wafting through the dining room while revellers tuck into a mouth watering Christmas meal.

But this is a dinner with a difference.

Because the people gathered around the tables have suffered personal traumas leaving them without anyone to celebrate the festive season with.

However, this is where the Salvation Army has come to the rescue of about 30 people in the Dundee area who have been left homeless, vulnerable or isolated for a variety of reasons.

This year the army threw the doors of its Strathmore Lodge Lifehouse open to offer up a bumper Christmas lunch and volunteers rallied to the cause to prepare and dish out a sumptuous three-course meal.

The lodge is a supported residential centre and the heart-warming gesture from members of the army at the venue also included a presentation of gifts to those people who are less fortunate than others.

And adding another boost to the city’s kindness and festive goodwill, it was disclosed that the presents were donated by people from Dundee to various collection points set up by the Salvation Army.

The Christmas dinner began with a piping hot portion of home made soup followed by turkey with roast potatoes, customary Brussel sprouts, carrots and other trimmings.

Guests then had a choice of puddings followed by traditional helpings of mince pies and shortbread.

Morag McGratton, programme coordinator at Strathmore Lodge Lifehouse, helped coordinate the big day meal.

She said: “For people who don’t want to be alone on Christmas, the Salvation Army is here for them.

“We believe in making people feel welcome – that’s what we’re trying to do.”

She also paid a special tribute to the people of Dundee for their continued generosity, especially at Christmas time.

© DC Thomson

She said: “We have been truly overwhelmed by all the donations we have received. Brand new hats, scarves and gloves, gift bags, toiletries and boxes of chocolates.

“It illustrates how generous people in Dundee are and how we would not be able to provide the support we do without the backing we receive from the public.”

Majors Carole and Gordon Tucker were also instrumental in collecting the gifts.

Carole said: “We were looking for donations of toiletries for men and women who we help support at the Salvation Army’s lifehouses at Strathmore Lodge and Burnside MIll.

“We also wrapped gifts and distributed them to families in need.”

She added: “Last year we gave gifts to families to ensure that each member of the family received two or three new toys.We support many agencies with gifts for their clients but we often get people turning up at the last minute who have nothing and are in real need.”

A spokesman for the Salvation Army said: “The meal was open to anyone. It is aimed at bringing festive cheer to men and women who are experiencing homelessness as well as people who may be otherwise socially isolated.

“Army staff, officers and volunteers gave up their own days to help people in need.

“Christmas is a difficult time for many residents of the Salvation Army’s lifehouses in Dundee.

Relationship breakdowns and other issues often mean many residents do not see friends and families on Christmas Day.