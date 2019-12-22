Christmas Dinner menus revealed for prisoners at HMP Perth and Castle Huntly

Prisoners are set for a bumper festive feast with Christmas menus – but won’t get to tuck into a traditional turkey dinner.

The Scottish Prison Service has released the menus for both HMP Castle Huntly and HMP Perth ahead of Christmas Day,

The details were obtained by the Tele under a Freedom of Information (FoI) request.

And the menus for inmates at Castle Huntly includes a brunch on Christmas morning followed by a festive lunch, and a snack pack thrown in for later.

However, there is no turkey in either list.

The brunch served between 10 am and 10.30 am, kicks off with a list of tasty treats.

They include Lorne sausage, black pudding and link sausage plus beans, a boiled egg and potato scone.

Also on offer for brunch is a vegetable burger, Quorn sausage, Halal Lorne with mushrooms and tomatoes.

Lags can also choose from a more simple fare of milk, cereal and toast or morning roll with jam and marmalade plus fresh fruit.

However, the Christmas lunch for prisoners at Castle Huntly has a wide variety of choices for those banged up over the festive period.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The three-way choice is: Balmoral chicken, creamy vegetarian pie or beef and onion pie, complete with a selection of Brussel sprouts, roast potatoes, parsnips, carrots and gravy.

The lunch is topped off with Christmas pudding and cream or fresh fruit.

And to add to the lags list of food gifts is a snack pack which is crammed with Irn-Bru, crisps, Mars Bar, Pot Noodle, a traditional mince pie plus a sausage roll.

Meanwhile, down the road at Perth Prison, the menus are more restricted.

They start with breakfast consisting of cereal, one roll and jam plus milk. And lunch includes; soup and a roll, link sausage, black pudding, boiled egg accompanied by eggs, beans and a hash brown. The vegetarian option is soup and a roll, two vegetarian sausages, boiled egg plus beans and a hash brown.

And Christmas dinner for prisoners in Perth includes: chicken fillet and bacon with gravy, roast potatoes, sprouts and carrots. The vegetarian choice is vegetable Kiev with roast potatoes, sprouts and carrots.

The dessert offering is Christmas pudding with custard.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Prison Service said: “All menus over the festive season can be subject to change.”