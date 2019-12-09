Christmas decoration bonanza in bid to raise cash for children’s charities

A brightly lit festive garden in the heart of Douglas featuring Santa, his reindeer and elves is raising money is helping to raise cash for children’s charities.

The impressive Yuletide display is the brainchild of mum Louise Bertie who is hoping that her efforts will help make the festive period a little brighter for youngsters in the community who may be facing a Christmas without too many gifts.

Louise, 36, said: “This is the third year I have decorated my garden for Christmas but it’s the first time that I have done it in aid of charity.

“I got the idea after my Halloween display in October attracted lots of visitors.

“I didn’t have a charity bucket out for that but lots of people said to me I should have one because they would be more than happy to donate something to a local cause.

“So this year when I decided to decorate my garden again for Christmas I decided to put a donations bucket outside too.

“I want my garden to bring a little brightness and good cheer and if anyone coming to see the display would like to donate I would be delighted.

“They can rest assured the money will definitely be going to local children;s charities.”

Louise said that she had been collecting Christmas decorations for the last few years as her displays get bigger and better.

It’s all in the hope of ensuring it’s all new items popping up for locals to enjoy.

Louise said: “I go along and buy a few new pieces every year to add to the display but I try not to spend too much money on them.

“The lights only go on for a few hours every evening between around 4pm and 9pm and it doesn’t cost as much in electricity as people might imagine.

“The decorations took me a few days to put up but it was well worth it.

“I have had a lot of great feedback from people who have told me they love to see my display every year..

“It looks like it is definitely going to become an annual thing from no on.

“I don’t have any real expectations about how much money I can raise but a few hundred pounds for children;s charities would be amazing.”