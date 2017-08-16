Christmas Day murder bid charge against Dundee man not proven

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A man accused of a murder attempt in Dundee has had the charge against him found not proven by a jury.

David Stewart, 46, faced an attempted murder charge after he was accused of using a knife in an attack on Christmas Day.

He was alleged to have attacked Steven McCulloch at a flat in Erskine Street — in the Stobswell area of Dundee — on December 25.

Following a trial at the High Court in Aberdeen, in front of judge Lord Matthews, the charge against Stewart was found not proven.

Prosecutors had alleged that Stewart repeatedly punched Mr McCulloch on the head.

It was claimed he then struggled with him and repeatedly struck him on the head and body with a knife.

The charge stated that this caused Mr McCulloch to be severely injured and permanently disfigured.

The jury was not convinced by the Crown’s case and the charge was found not proven by a majority.