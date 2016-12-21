Dundee’s Mark O’Hara is delighted his injury frustration is at an end and is backing his team to follow up their impressive display at Celtic with a win against Hearts on Friday night.

The 21-year-old has been a stand-out for the Dark Blues this season and his absence has been sorely felt over the past two months.

The former Killie man had to have surgery on a hernia problem and missed the last two months of action.

O’Hara, though, returned to action, making an impact from the bench in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Parkhead.

The midfielder entered the game with half-an-hour to go with the score at 2-0 and almost helped Dundee perform an unlikely comeback.

It wasn’t to be but O’Hara says there is plenty the Dark Blues can take from the performance against the champions.

Overall, though, he’s just happy to be out there playing again.

“I’m delighted to be back,” he said.

“It was obviously a disappointing result but I’m delighted to be back — it’s been the longest two months of my life!

“It’s been so frustrating, there’s nothing worse than sitting out and not being involved.

“I’d only trained twice last week before the game, so the manager was asking how I felt being on the bench – I was delighted, I felt I could bring something to the team.

“After the Celtic game we can only take positives.

“We know the fixtures over the Christmas period are absolutely massive and we need to target winning most of them, if not all of them.

“There’s a lot of confidence we can take from our performance on Saturday and there’s no reason why we can’t win some games.

“We just need to be more positive. The game plan worked to a tee at Celtic Park. We absorbed the pressure and then when we went for it, we could have and probably should have nicked something from the game.”

Dundee had the chance to grab a point late on through Faissal El Bakhtaoui only to see him fire over but it was the defensive side of things that pleased O’Hara’s manager.

The Dark Blues defended well for much of the contest, making things difficult for the league leaders and restricting them to few chances.

In fact, both goals came from outside the area — Leigh Griffiths’ from a free-kick and Nir Bitton from the edge of the box.

“The manager was happy with that,” added O’Hara.

“You’ve seen Celtic take teams apart at Parkhead but our defence held their ground and they struggled to get through us at times.

“Bainy has been excellent but he didn’t have many hard saves to make. There were a few trundlers going into him but overall it was a great team performance.”

It’s a display Dundee will be aiming to take into Friday night’s game at home to Hearts.

And O’Hara reckons with Ian Cathro making an underwhelming start as Tynecastle boss, it might be the perfect time to be playing the Jambos.

“It’s a massive game. It’s a big opportunity to get the fans behind us and get a good win at home.

“It’s definitely a good time to play them. They’ve struggled over the last couple of games, so we can take positives from our game on Saturday and, hopefully, beat them at Dens Park.”