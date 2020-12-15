Christmas countdown: Dundee pupils and teachers urged to ‘stick with it’ to protect holidays

Dundee schoolchildren and teachers have been urged to stick with coronavirus rules to protect their Christmas holidays.

Councillor Stewart Hunter called for extra vigilance in nurseries and schools to prevent infection spread in the last few days before they break off.

And the children and families service convener thanked pupils, staff and parents for their efforts to keep each other safe over the last few months.

Dundee schools will close for the festive season at noon next Wednesday, the same day as schools in Angus and Perth and Kinross and a day after Fife schools.

Mr Hunter said: “I am asking everyone to play their part so that we can all enjoy Christmas and continue to take care of each other.

“This term has been extremely difficult and I would like to thank everyone for the efforts they have made under extremely challenging circumstances.

“Christmas is close, but we are not there yet.

“So, I would urge all of our school and nursery communities to show extra vigilance and stick with the guidance.

“This means that no one should come into nursery or school if they are suffering symptoms. A test should be booked immediately.”

Face masks

Secondary school pupils, he said, should continue to wear face coverings in and out of school and parents should wear them on school property, including playgrounds, and follow distancing guidelines.

He also warned against car sharing and added: “I want us to reach the end of the term and enjoy the holiday. But even then, we need to be very careful.”

While schools are closed any contact tracing required, normally conducted by school staff, will involve council officers and NHS Tayside public health team.