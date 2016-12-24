Christmas can come early at Tannadice for fans, says Telfer

Charlie Telfer’s aim today is to “open” Dundee United fans’ first Christmas present in the shape of three points against St Mirren.

And a win against the Championship’s bottom club is probably something most Arabs have already ticked off on their festive to-do lists.

The Buddies come to Tannadice 24 points and almost the whole table adrift of their hosts and, on most coupons, this will be a home banker.

Telfer, though, knows if the players think that way, they will come a cropper.

“The objective for us is to give the fans the three points for Christmas, that’s for sure,” said the midfielder.

“It was a tough game down at Raith last week and maybe with getting the penalty late on we should have had all three points.

“We didn’t and that’s definitely the aim this time because it will put us in good stead as the New Year approaches.

“And people will look at this one and think it’s a home win.

“Obviously, the fans saw us go down there and win, so they’ll think back up here we will do it again.

“But St Mirren have run into a bit of form recently and it will be a tough one.

“Down there it was a very good game and they pushed us right to the end.

“We celebrated quite a bit at the end because we knew it had taken a good performance to win that one and we were delighted with the victory.

“It showed they are a good side and I expect them to climb up the league if they can get a good wee run of form.”

While he stresses United will respect St Mirren and every other team they face, he does admit after a run of 13 games unbeaten, Ray McKinnon’s team are up for any challenge.

“Right now we are confident every time we play. I think we took a massive boost from winning the Hibs game the other week.

“That was the kind of tie everyone had been saying we’ll see where we are after it and we showed we can do it at the top of the table.

“The aim now is to stay up there and show we can keep doing it.”

As the year draws to a close, Telfer adds Tannadice is a great place to be playing his football.

After some difficult times in tangerine, his aim is to keep that feel-good factor running for as long as possible.

“This time last year we were looking at every game and thinking we have to win, or we are going to be deeper in trouble.

“This year the pressure to win is still there — but it’s different. We are going for wins to keep a very good run going.

“That’s a nice pressure to have and long may it continue.”

The fact Telfer is so upbeat is hardly surprising. As well as the side’s great form, he is enjoying his best run in the first team to date.

There have, however, been the odd moments of frustration, like being substituted last weekend in the wake of United going down to 10 men.

Looking back, though, he’s first to admit the manager made the right call.

“I was obviously frustrated when I saw it was me who was coming off but, with hindsight, you know someone has to come off in that situation.

“And I have to say I think leaving Blair Spittal and Scott Fraser on for us to get forward was the right decision. It meant we kept going at them, going for the result.

“It was a bit strange when I was playing in a deeper role to be taken off after we’d gone down to 10 men because in those situations it’s usually the more-attacking players who are sacrificed. But it was a good call by the manager.

“It showed we are about winning games, not just settling for a draw when something goes wrong.”