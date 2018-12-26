CHRISTMAS BABIES: One of Scotland’s first festive newborns arrived at one minute past midnight in Dundee

One of the first babies to be born on Christmas Day in Scotland arrived just a minute after the clock struck midnight in Dundee.

The boy, who has yet to be named, was born to 35-year-old Anita Anwar and husband Naeem Anwar, 49, at Ninewells Hospital’s midwifery-led unit at 12.01am.

The tot weighed 7lb 4oz and was able to leave the hospital with his delighted parents at 1.30pm on Christmas Day.

Another couple who got a special Christmas delivery were Magdalena Lewandowska and Taha Malekari, who met in Dundee two years ago.

Magdalena gave birth to a baby boy at 2.30am after a five-hour labour that came a day earlier than expected.

Artin, the couple’s first child, weighed 7lb 7oz.

Magdalena said: “I’m from Poland and Taha is from Kurdistan. We met online and we live in Dundee.”

The first Christmas baby girl to be born at the Ninewells labour suite came into the world at 5.12am.

Aurora, weighing 7lb 2oz, is Lisa Hayburn and Scott Sigworth’s first baby.